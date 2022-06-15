Newcastle United have not hit the panic button in their recruitment drive and are determined not to get ripped off by clubs and agents, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Magpies are feeling the pinch of having the wealthiest owners in world football this summer following similar struggles in January.

Newcastle have made progress in talks to sign Reims teenage Hugo Ekitike for a fee close to €49m, but a deal has not been agreed amidst renewed interest from Borussia Dortmund.

The Frenchman’s agent is claimed to be holding back the agreement for the time being and they are facing even more issues in their pursuit of Sven Botman.

Newcastle believe Lille have set a higher asking price for Botman, while being more reasonable about their demands with AC Milan.

There is a sense of frustration inside the club and there is a growing feeling that agents and clubs have a ‘Newcastle tax’ when they go for players.

But Newcastle are not prepared to hit the panic button and feel there is enough time to get their recruitment plans back on track.

The club remain determined to not get ripped off in their pursuit of players because they are viewed as having access to huge wealth.