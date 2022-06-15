Nottingham Forest harbour concerns about using up one of the two domestic loan spots allowed in the Premier League by signing Dean Henderson from Manchester United, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Henderson wants to leave Manchester United this summer after making just five appearances last season and is keen to stay in the Premier League.

A move to Newcastle United was mooted last month but the Magpies are in no mood to sign the 25-year-old goalkeeper.

Nottingham Forest are now in talks with Manchester United with a view to signing him on loan this summer.

Forest are interested in Henderson amidst uncertainty around Brice Samba’s future and want to shore up their goalkeeping position as soon as possible.

However, there are concerns within the newly-promoted Premier League outfit about signing the Manchester United goalkeeper on loan.

It has been claimed that Nottingham Forest are wary about using up one of their two domestic loan transfers allowed in the Premier League so early in the transfer window.

They are still interested in taking James Garner back from Manchester United but the Premier League giants are unlikely to want to sell him.

The Red Devils are also only interested in loaning out Henderson who has three years left on his contract at Old Trafford.