Nottingham Forest are in talks with Manchester United for the signature of goalkeeper Dean Henderson on loan with an option to buy, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Henderson played just five times last season and is desperate to avoid another such campaign at Old Trafford.

A move to Newcastle United was mooted last month but the Magpies have not moved forward with a swoop for the shot-stopper.

The 25-year-old wants to play week-in-week-out next season and Nottingham Forest are now interested in taking him to the City Ground.

It has been claimed that the newly-promoted Premier League outfit have opened talks with Manchester United for Henderson.

They want to sign him on loan with an option to buy for a fee of around £20m at the end of next season.

Nottingham Forest are preparing for the exit of Brice Samba, who has refused to sign a new contract with the club.

Henderson is the goalkeeper they want as their new number one next season if Samba moves on.

And it has been claimed that even the 25-year-old is intrigued by the possibility of being at Nottingham Forest.