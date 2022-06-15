Nottingham Forest will step up on their pursuit of Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles once he returns from his holidays, according to Sky Sports News.

The 24-year-old spent the latter half of last season on loan at Roma and made 12 appearances for the Serie A giants.

He has a year left on his Arsenal contract and the Gunners are ready to sell him in the ongoing transfer window for a fee.

Nottingham Forest are interested in getting their hands on the player as part of their recruitment drive following promotion to the Premier League.

And it has been claimed that they will step up on the negotiations once he returns from his holiday.

The midfielder’s versatility appeals to Steve Cooper who is looking to strengthen several areas of his squad.

With Djed Spence expected to move on, the Nottingham Forest boss sees Maitland-Niles as a good option to play at right-back next season.

Maitland-Niles spent the second half of last season on loan in Italy with Roma, operating at right-back and in midfield.