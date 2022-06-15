Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso has been offered to Atletico Madrid, it has been claimed in Spain.

Although Spurs’ hierarchy have invested significant amounts into Antonio Conte’s transfer war chest, managing director of football Fabio Paratici needs to offload fringe players to provide more funds for player recruitment and ensure a slim squad.

Midfielder Lo Celso is one of the stars deemed surplus to requirements by Conte and Tottenham are ready to move him on this summer.

The Argentine plied his trade at Villarreal in the latter half of last term and he is open to returning to the Estadio de la Ceramica, although they need to balance their books first to seal a permanent move for him.

Villarreal could still pursue another loan move for Lo Celso this summer, as they are keen on having him in their ranks again.

However, according to Seville-based sports daily Estadio Deportivo, Lo Celso could be handed an opportunity to join another La Liga side as he has been offered to Atletico Madrid in recent weeks.

But as it stands, no progress has been made in a potential move for Lo Celso to the Rojiblancos, who are managed by his compatriot Diego Simeone.

Although he is not wanted at Tottenham, the Argentina international’s stock remains high in Spain, where he has shone in Real Betis and Villarreal colours in previous spells, and it remains to be seen whether he will return to La Liga.