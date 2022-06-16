Arsenal are on the verge of sealing a deal for Fabio Vieira from FC Porto, with the player set to jet to London in the coming hours, it has been claimed in Portugal.

Despite a slow start to last season, the 22-year-old managed to earn his spot in the first team at Porto on the back of a string of impressive performances.

Vieira ended last term as a fixture at the Estadio do Dragao, registering 14 assists and six goals in the Portuguese top flight.

The midfielder’s exploits in Portugal did not go unnoticed and he has been credited with interest from the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.

However, according to Portuguese broadcaster SIC Noticias’ Pedro Sepulveda, it is another Premier League club in the shape of Arsenal who are closing in on acquiring Vieira’s services.

The Gunners have reached an agreement with Porto over a deal for the midfielder and he is set to move to the Emirates Stadium.

Vieira is set to fly to London in the coming hours to sort out the remaining formalities as he closes in on linking up with Mikel Arteta.

The Portugal youth international has not played football outside of his homeland so far in his career but Arsenal have handed him an opportunity to ply his trade in the Premier League from next season onwards.