Departing West Ham United winger Andriy Yarmolenko has been offered to clubs in the MLS, according to US-based journalist Tom Bogert.

The 32-year-old Ukraine international is set to depart West Ham when his contract runs out at the end of June.

Yarmolenko joined the Hammers in 2018 but has made only 85 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring 12 goals and assisting seven times.

The former Dynamo Kyiv captain missed a total of 59 games during his time with the Hammers due to a combination of fitness issues and injury troubles.

Yarmolenko’s future destination is unknown, but he has been offered to clubs in the MLS.

It remains to be seen if he will play his football in the MLS after his West Ham contract expires.

The Ukrainian spent almost a sum total of two months on the treatment table towards the end of the 2021/22 season.

Yarmolenko made 19 appearances for the Hammers in the recently concluded Premier League season, scoring once, recording less than 300 minutes in total as the Hammers qualified for Europe for the third season in a row.