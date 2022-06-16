Liam Rosenior has knocked back an offer to become the next Blackpool boss as it stands, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Blackpool have been looking for a new manager since Neil Critchley left to become an assistant to Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa.

The Championship side had zeroed in on Rosenior and put an offer to him to take charge as Critchley’s successor at Bloomfield Road.

Rosenior though has turned down Blackpool’s offer as it stands, with talks taking place about the squad budget and training ground issues.

He most recently met with Blackpool on Tuesday, following on from being interviewed.

If Blackpool make a new offer which is to Rosenior’s liking then the club would have to pay Derby County £300,000 in compensation to appoint him.

Rosenior has been assistant boss at Derby since 2020, stepping up from a role as first team coach at the Rams that he took a year earlier under Phillip Cocu.

As a player, Rosenior notably turned out for Fulham, Reading and Hull City, before ending his career at Brighton.