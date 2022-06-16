Sheffield Wednesday have knocked back loan offers for Cameron Dawson from Aberdeen and St Johnstone, according to Yorkshire Live.

The Owls recently acquired the services of shot-stopper David Stockdale from rival League One outfit Wycombe Wanderers in a surprise summer move.

While Sheffield Wednesday added a new shot-stopper to their ranks in Stockdale, their other custodian Dawson has drawn admiring glances from elsewhere.

Scottish Premiership sides Aberdeen and St Johnstone zeroed in on the 26-year-old and they are both keen on taking him north of the border.

The Scottish duo stepped up their pursuit of Dawson and submitted loan offers for his signature.

However, the Yorkshire side have rejected both bids from Aberdeen and St Johnstone as they are keen to keep hold of Dawson.

Even though they have roped in an experienced shot-stopper in Stockdale, Owls boss Darren Moore’s plan is to have him compete with Dawson to be the first choice between the sticks at Hillsborough next term.

Sheffield Wednesday, under Moore are looking to mount another promotion charge next season and he wants depth in the goalkeeping department.