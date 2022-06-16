Stoke City are set to beat the likes of Reading and Cardiff City to Josh Laurent’s services, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Potters only managed to muster a disappointing 14th place finish in the Championship last term, far away from any promotion spots.

Stoke boss Michael O’Neill is keen on bolstering his side this summer and the Potters have already completed their first signing on a free transfer in the shape of centre-back Aden Flint.

And the Staffordshire side are now closing in on another free-agent signing as they are set to secure the signature of Laurent.

The midfielder played at Reading for the past two seasons and they are keen to offer him a new deal, while Cardiff also have him on their transfer radar.

But the Potters are set to beat both of their Championship rivals to Laurent’s services.

Stoke are pushing to sort out the final details of the deal for Laurent and they could wrap up a move for him in the coming days or next week.

The 27-year-old can slot in multiple positions in the middle of the park and even play up front if needed.