Sporting Lisbon star and Wolves target Joao Palhinha will decide soon whether to accept Fulham’s proposal, it has been claimed.

Wolves were deemed to be the likely destination for the midfielder but Fulham have come swooping in and now the Midlands club face losing out on him to the Cottagers.

The Sporting Lisbon star was touted as a replacement for Ruben Neves, who is of interest to a number of clubs and could part ways with Wolves this summer.

But Fulham have now stepped up and sent a proposal to the midfielder while they have also made an offer to Sporting Lisbon.

And the midfielder will decide whether to say yes or no to the Fulham proposal by Friday, according to Brazilian outlet UOL Esporte.

The Cottagers’ offer to the Portuguese club stands at around €20m, with the midfielder currently having a long-term contract with the side.

While Fulham have made offers and proposals, Wolves are lagging behind and have made no significant headway in the negotiations.

Palhinha was claimed to be close to Wolves but if the Cottagers’ prove successful in their pursuit, they will have lost a player that they were interested in long before Fulham.