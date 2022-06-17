Fulham are considering making a move for Bologna star Musa Barrow this summer as they look to add reinforcements in the attacking department.

Having secured promotion to the Premier League, the Cottagers are looking to improve in the transfer window so as to avoid the fate of the last time they were promoted, which ended in relegation.

The Cottagers are making moves in the transfer window, such as for midfielder Joao Palhinha and goalkeepers Bernd Leno and Thomas Strakosha.

They are claimed to be close to the signing of Shakhtar Donetsk winger Manor Solomon, but the Cottagers are not stopping there in terms of attacking recruitment.

The Cottagers have taken an interest in Bologna forward Barrow and are evaluating making a move for him this summer, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

There is no offer at this stage but the London club are thinking of the forward in a positive way because of him having established himself in a prestigious league like Serie A.

Barrow signed for Bologna permanently last summer, after impressing on loan, and made 34 league appearances for the Serie A side this past season.

He contributed six goals along with seven assists and in a spell in September to October last year scored in four games in a row.