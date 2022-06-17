Serie A giants Inter have already pencilled in Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku for a medical next week, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira.

The 29-year-old striker is pushing for a return to Inter after just one season back at Chelsea where he struggled to adapt to Thomas Tuchel’s tactics.

Lukaku has agreed to take a pay cut in order to help Inter get the deal over the line in the ongoing transfer window.

Inter and Chelsea have been in direct talks as the Nerazzurri look to work out an agreement over a loan deal this summer.

And it has been claimed that Inter have already booked Lukaku for a medical at a clinic in Milan next week.

Negotiations are ongoing but Inter are confident of working out a loan agreement with Chelsea soon.

A difference of around €3m to €4m still exists between Inter and Chelsea over the figure of a loan fee.

But the Serie A giants are aiming to negotiate the terms and get a deal over the line this week.

Inter are looking to have Lukaku in Milan next week for the medical ahead of him rejoining the club on loan.