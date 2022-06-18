Nottingham Forest are keen on Union Berlin attacker Taiwo Awoniyi, but the player also has interest from a host of other clubs, meaning he is hesitating on making a decision now.

The Tricky Trees are looking to make additions over the course of the summer transfer window as they prepare for life back in the top flight following promotion from the Championship.

The club want to strengthen their attacking options and, according to Sky Deutschland, have zeroed in on Union Berlin’s Awoniyi as an option.

The former Liverpool man has shone at Union Berlin in the Bundesliga and a clause in his contract means he can depart for €20m.

However, the 24-year-old has yet to take any clear call on his future due to the volume of enquiries which have come his way and as such is hesitating on making a decision.

Awoniyi looks poised to have a host of options this summer and the jury is out on whether he will decide Nottingham Forest represents a good move for him.

He found the back of the net 15 times in the Bundesliga last season and ended the league campaign with a brace in a 3-2 win over Bochum.

Awoniyi did not play a senior game during his time on the books at Liverpool, with loan spells at FSV Frankfurt, NEC Nijmegen, Mouscron, Gent, Mainz and Union Berlin.