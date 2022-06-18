Tottenham Hotspur are likely to send striker Troy Parrott on loan to a Championship club for next season, according to The Athletic.

Spurs sent the young hitman on loan to League One last season, where he linked up with MK Dons and helped the side to a finish of third.

They are again planning to send Parrott on loan this summer and are eyeing a spell in the Championship to help him kick on with his development.

Parrott is not short of suitors and is interesting four Championship outfits in Swansea City, Preston North End, Queens Park Rangers and Middlesbrough.

The Republic of Ireland international made a total of 47 appearances over the course of last season, scoring ten times and providing seven assists.

Parrott had a loan stint in the Championship in the 2020/21 campaign, at Millwall, but struggled to make an impact and saw the spell ended early.

Tottenham are planning to trigger a one-year extension in the 20-year-old’s contract to take his deal through until 2024.

And it remains to be seen where the striker is playing his football next term.