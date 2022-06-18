Union Berlin want to a quick resolution to Taiwo Awoniyi’s future, amid the striker being chased by Premier League new boys Nottingham Forest.

Forest are looking to strengthen ahead of a campaign in the Premier League and have zeroed in on Bundesliga attacker Awoniyi.

He scored 15 goals in the Bundesliga for Union Berlin last season, but the presence of a buy-out clause in his contract, set at €20m, means the club will be powerless to block his departure.

And while Union Berlin are not keen to lose his services, according to German daily Bild, they want a quick decision about the striker’s future.

The club want to be in a position to act to replace Awoniyi if he is going to depart this summer.

He is due to report for pre-season training on Monday, having finished the season with Union Berlin over a month ago.

Union Berlin are due to take on Viktoria Berlin in a friendly on 29th June, before then facing Magdeburg.

The transfer window is due to remain open for business until 1st September and it remains to be seen if and when bids might come in for Awoniyi.