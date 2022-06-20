Wolves star Adama Traore is not a player Leeds United are actively chasing at the moment, according to Leeds Live.

Traore made a loan switch to boyhood club Barcelona in January and started impressively as he provided an assist each in his first two La Liga games.

However, after that he struggled for minutes with the Catalan giants, being mostly used as a second-half substitute on the irregular occasions he was on the pitch.

It is not expected that the La Liga club will make his deal permanent and he is scheduled to return to Wolves this summer.

Leeds and their director of football Victor Orta are admirers of Traore and it is claimed that the Whites have made an approach to the Midlands club.

However, the Whites are not actively pursuing the signing of Traore at this moment in time and are not interested in bringing him to Elland Road.

The Whites are aware of the player and director of football Orta has a prior relationship with him, but he is not near the top of their list.

Leeds have completed a trio of signings so far this summer, but unless the club have a change of heart or miss out on other players then it looks unlikely Traore will join them.