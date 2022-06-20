West Ham United boss David Moyes will turn his focus to bolstering left-back, striker and central midfield having roped in a new centre-back, according to the Sun.

A new centre-back was a priority for Hammers boss Moyes, having failed to reinforce that position in January.

West Ham got their man in Nayef Aguerd, who arrived at the London Stadium from Ligue 1 outfit Rennes for £30m including add-ons, putting pen-to-paper on a five-year deal.

Moyes is keen on securing a top four finish in the Premier League next term and has his eyes on reinforcing his squad further more in the coming weeks.

And the Scot will now turn his attention to adding more depth in central midfield, left-back and striker.

Michail Antonio is the only senior striker available to Moyes at present as they are yet to replace Sebastien Haller, while they will have a vacant spot open in midfield with Alex Kral set to leave following an underwhelming loan spell.

Moyes also wants to bring in an upgrade to Aaron Cresswell at left-back and Hoffenheim man David Raum is one player they have been linked with.

Having completed their first signing of the summer in Aguerd, Moyes will now hope to make further additions to his squad as soon as possible with another season of European football also beckoning.