West Ham United are preparing an offer in the region of £30m for Chelsea hitman Armando Broja, according to Sky Sports News.

David Moyes wants to bring in a striker this summer as he looks to add strength in depth up top and has focused on Broja.

Broja impressed while on loan from Chelsea at Southampton last season and Blues boss Thomas Tuchel has been expected to assess him over the course of pre-season.

Moyes wants Broja though and West Ham have made him their top striker target.

The Hammers are now putting together an offer in the region of £30m to tempt Chelsea into selling the striker, even though there is uncertainty at the top of the Blues following their takeover.

Southampton are keen to sign Broja following his successful loan at St Mary’s and it remains to be seen how they respond to West Ham going in with an offer.

He scored nine goals in 38 appearances during his loan stint at Southampton.

Broja also has interest from other sides, including Serie A giants Napoli, Inter and AC Milan.