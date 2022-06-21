Jayden Richardson has dubbed Aberdeen a “massive club” after completing a move from Nottingham Forest and cannot wait to perform at Pittodrie.

The 21-year-old right back, who came through the Nottingham Forest youth system, has signed a three-year agreement with Aberdeen for an undisclosed fee, just days after Aberdeen sensation Calvin Ramsay moved to Liverpool.

After only four appearances, Nottingham Forest allowed the young academy product to join Notts County on loan in December 2021, and he played 25 times for Ian Burchnall’s side, helping them reach the EFL National League playoffs.

Richardson is overjoyed by the move to Pittodrie and believes that Aberdeen are huge as a club, with a devoted fanbase.

“The club itself is massive and I hope that I can play my part on its journey and really contribute to delivering success”, Richardson told Red TV.

“Playing in front of big crowds is something all players aspire too, and I know football is a big deal in Scotland, and particularly for Aberdeen fans who are hugely passionate about their Club.”.

The 21-year-old said that he spoke with a number of people to have a better understanding of the club and he is relishing the chance to get stuck into Scottish football with Aberdeen.

“I spoke to a lot of people before I signed and they could not speak highly enough of the game up here, and of Aberdeen,” he said.

“It’s an exciting time to be joining with a lot of new players and I just can’t wait to get started, I’m ready for it.”

Richardson has had loan spells with Exeter City and Forest Green Rovers, achieving the League Two playoffs with both teams and a Wembley final with Exeter City in 2020.