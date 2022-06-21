Manchester City are not interested in signing Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong in the ongoing transfer window, it has been claimed in Spain.

Manchester United are in talks with Barcelona over the signature of the 25-year-old Dutch midfielder as they look to take him to Old Trafford.

He is Erik ten Hag’s number one target but the negotiations have dragged on with Manchester United trying to bring down Barcelona’s €85m asking price.

There are suggestions that Manchester City are considering getting into the mix with Barcelona interested in Bernardo Silva.

But according to Spanish radio station COPE, the Premier League champions do not want to sign the Dutchman this summer.

Pep Guardiola admires the player and Manchester City were interested when he left Ajax to join the Catalan giants in 2019.

But Manchester City are not interested in taking De Jong to the Etihad this summer.

There were claims that Barcelona could look to insert De Jong in the negotiations to take Bernardo Silva from the Etihad outfit this summer.

But a swap deal has been ruled out as Manchester City are not looking to sign the Dutchman at the moment.