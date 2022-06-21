Bayer Leverkusen attacker Moussa Diaby is not interested in joining Newcastle United, despite the Magpies having made an offer for him.

Eddie Howe’s side are hard at work in the summer transfer window as they identify targets and put in bids.

The Newcastle boss is keen for the vast majority of his side’s business to be done by the start of July, when the players report for pre-season, but he accepts that is unlikely to happen.

Newcastle are showing interest in Leverkusen attacker Diaby and, according to German outlet Transfermarkt, are the only English side to have made a bid for him.

Diaby though is not interested in joining Newcastle this summer.

The 22-year-old is happy at the BayArena and is not pushing to leave the team he joined in 2019 from Paris Saint-Germain.

His silky skills have impressed Newcastle’s scouts and it remains to be seen if the Magpies can change his mind in the coming weeks and months of the window.

Diaby scored 17 goals for Leverkusen across all competitions last season, as well as providing 14 assists for his team-mates.

Leverkusen have him locked down on a contract for the next three years.