Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Ki-Jana Hoever is set to join PSV Eindhoven and will undergo a medical with the club on Wednesday, according to Dutch magazine Voetbal International.

The 20-year-old made 12 appearances in all competitions for Wolves during the 2021/22 season, recording two assists.

Hoever saw game time hard to come by towards the end of the season with his last Wolves appearance coming at the beginning of March.

The versatile defender, who can play at both centre-back and right-back, moved to Liverpool’s academy from Ajax at the age of 16, before sealing a move to Wolves two years later for about €10m as Diogo Jota went the other way.

The Lampen have already signed two goalkeepers in the form of Walter Benitez and Boy Waterman in the ongoing transfer window and are looking to add the Dutch Under-21 international to their ranks.

Hoever will sign a one-year deal with the Eindhoven side after the completion of his medical on Wednesday.

PSV finished just two points behind Eredivisie champions Ajax in the league table and are now under new management in the form of former player Ruud van Nistelrooy, who replaced Roger Schmidt.

Hoever will be hoping to establish himself under the former Dutch international’s guidance as the Eindhoven side look to better their league position this season.