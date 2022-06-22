Leeds United are keeping close tabs on Club Brugge forward Charles De Ketelaere as speculation over a departure for Raphinha continues, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Raphinha is wanted by several clubs in the ongoing transfer window, including Barcelona, and is ready to move on from Leeds.

The Whites knocked back a bid from Arsenal for the Brazilian earlier this week, but the Gunners are tipped to come back with a fresh proposal as they look to win the race for his services.

Leeds are increasingly thinking about life after Raphinha and it has emerged that they are monitoring the highly rated De Ketelaere.

The 21-year-old is on the books at Club Brugge and is a Belgium international.

He is one of the names that Leeds have on their list of targets, a list which also includes PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo.

Italian champions AC Milan are also keen on De Ketelaere and it remains to be seen if they would rival Leeds for his signature this summer.

Club Brugge have the forward under contract for a further two years; he grabbed 18 goals across all competitions for the club last term and is widely rated as one of the most promising Belgian prospects.