Manchester United have not made any bids for FC Porto striker Evanilson and a forward is not currently high up on the Red Devils’ list of priorities.

The 22-year-old striker has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League this summer after he scored 14 league goals last season.

Manchester United are claimed to be interested in the player and are planning to take him to Old Trafford.

There are suggestions that the Red Devils have already gone in with a bid of around £70m to force Porto into making a decision to sell the Brazilian.

But according to Spanish sports daily Marca, no such offer has been made by Manchester United for Evanilson this summer.

A forward is on Erik ten Hag’s wish list, but the club have other pressing priorities, such as securing Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

No move has been made for Evanilson by the Red Devils and the jury is out on whether they will make an approach.

He is being seriously pursued by another Premier League club however, as Brighton are keen to sign the forward.