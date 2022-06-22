West Ham United are yet to make any serious attempts to pursue the signing of Hull City attacker Keane Lewis-Potter this summer, according to The Athletic.

The Hammers are interested in replenishing their forward line this summer after securing a deal to sign defender Nayef Aguerd from Rennes.

West Ham have a serious interest in Chelsea striker Armando Broja and are expected to table a bid worth £30m soon to test the waters with the Blues.

David Moyes is also renowned for unearthing gems from the Championship, such as Jarrod Bowen, and West Ham have been linked with a move for Lewis-Potter.

But it has been claimed that the Hammers are yet to seriously pursue the winger’s signature this summer.

The 21-year-old scored 12 times in the Championship last season and has emerged on the radar of a few clubs in the Premier League.

West Ham have their eyes on him but for the moment, they have not made a concrete move to sign him.

His name could come up for discussions later in the window if they manage to move on Nikola Vlasic this summer.