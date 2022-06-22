Nottingham Forest target Taiwo Awoniyi packed his bags and bid his Union Berlin team-mates adieu ahead of an expected move to England this morning.

Awoniyi recorded 20 goals and five assists in 43 appearances in all competitions for the Berlin side in 2021/22, including 15 in the Bundesliga as they narrowly missed out on a place in next season’s Champions League to RB Leipzig.

The former Liverpool striker joined Die Eisemen in the summer of 2020 on loan and the move was made permanent a year later.

The 24-year-old was a key player as the Iron Ones managed to secure a place in the Europa League group stage next season.

Awoniyi said his goodbyes this morning and left the Berlin outfit’s training camp with his things in a suitcase ahead of an impending move to Forest, according to German daily Bild.

The Nigerian international will be looking to complete his move to Nottingham Forest as quickly as possible and finally make his Premier League debut.

The City Ground will see Premier League football for the first time since relegation in the 1998/99 season, after their playoff win over Huddersfield Town earlier this summer.

Awoniyi did not make a single appearance for Liverpool and will look to hit the ground running in the Premier League.