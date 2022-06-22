Former Barcelona director Antoni Freixa has expressed his strong belief that the Spanish giants will not be able to land any of the big names they are chasing in the ongoing transfer window, including Arsenal target Raphinha.

The Catalans are dealing with a financial crisis at the present with president Joan Laporta desperately trying to keep the debt-ridden club on their feet.

Barcelona are going through a rebuilding phase under coach Xavi, who is keen to bolster his squad in the ongoing window and they have been linked with interest in a number of highly rated players, including Leeds winger Raphinha.

However, former Barcelona director Freixa, who lost to Laporta in the most recent presidential elections at the club, believes they will have a hard time landing any of their top targets.

Freixa explained that Barcelona will not be getting their hands on Leeds winger Raphinha, or the other players on their wish list such as Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde or Bernardo Silva, given the club’s current financial situation.

“You know that neither Lewandowski, nor Kounde, nor Raphinha, nor Bernardo Silva will come?”, Freixa was quoted as saying by Spanish daily Estadio Deportivo.

“You know that, right?”

Barcelona are not the only club keen on snaring away Raphinha from Leeds, as the Brazilian is also wanted by Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

Arsenal made a bid for Raphinha earlier this week, which Leeds are tipped to turn down.