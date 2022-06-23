Chelsea-linked Ousmane Dembele is not interested in lowering his financial demands in order to satisfy Barcelona this summer, it has been claimed in Spain.

Dembele is little more than a week away from being out of contract and negotiations over a new deal with Barcelona have again reached an impasse.

The contract situation around the Frenchman has dragged on for several months and the negotiations between the two parties have been on and off several times.

Chelsea are said to be in talks with his agent over signing the player on a free transfer but the prospect of staying at Barcelona has not been ruled out as Dembele wants to play under Xavi Hernandez.

But according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, the player is not prepared to lower his claims in order to make that happen.

His agent has clearly communicated to the club what they want if Dembele is to sign a new contract with the club.

Barcelona’s offer has been with the player for some time and the Catalan giants do not want to raise that.

They are insistent if the player wants to stay at the Nou Camp he will have to agree to bring down his financial demands.

Dembele is in no hurry to make a decision and wants to see if staying at Barcelona remains a possibility before considering other offers.