Leeds United are evaluating the possibility of selling Arsenal target Raphinha having received a bid that could go up to €70m from an unnamed club, according to Spanish journalist Gabriel Sans.

On the back of two impressive Premier League campaigns with Leeds, Raphinha has attracted strong transfer interest from a host of top European clubs this summer.

Spanish giants Barcelona, despite their financial woes, have been following the Brazil international closely while Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in him, although he is not a priority.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal also have Raphinha on their transfer wish list and saw the Whites knock back their initial offer for him on Tuesday, which the Yorkshire outfit deemed to be way below their valuation.

Leeds want to keep hold of Raphinha but are sympathetic to his ambitions to play at higher level, although they will only let him go for a significant fee.

And the Whites have, it is claimed, received a fresh bid from an unnamed club for the winger that includes €55m as an initial fee with another €15m in bonus payments.

Leeds are mulling over the possibility of letting Raphinha go for the latest offer they have received for him, which is understood to be not from the debt-ridden Barcelona.

It remains to be seen which club have approached Leeds with a fresh bid for the 25-year-old, with the likes of Arsenal keen on him.