FC Porto have knocked back an offer from Leeds United for midfielder Otavio, it has been claimed in Portugal.

Midfield was one area Leeds failed to bolster in previous transfer windows after they earned promotion from the Championship.

However, the Whites snapped up attacking midfielder Branden Aaronson from Red Bull Salzburg this summer making him their first signing, while they finally got their hands on a new central midfielder in Marc Roca, who arrived at Elland Road from Bayern Munich.

But Leeds could still have a vacant spot to fill in the middle of the park this summer as star midfielder Kalvin Phillips is attracting strong interest from Premier League champions Manchester City and Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain.

Leeds are braced for an offer from the Citizens for Phillips while PSG are claimed to have contacted the Whites hierarchy to enquire about the possibility of signing him.

And it appears Leeds are still on the lookout for more midfield options as, according to Portuguese daily O Jogo, they tabled a €30m offer for Porto star Otavio.

However, the Primeira Liga giants gave Leeds an answer in quickfire time, rejecting their approach for the midfielder.

It remains to be seen whether the Whites will submit another offer for Otavio in the ongoing window, with the player having a €60m release clause in his current deal at Porto.