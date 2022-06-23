Leeds United are determined to keep hold of Crysencio Summerville and are continuing talks to tie him down to a new deal amidst interest from Nottingham Forest and AZ Alkmaar, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Summerville arrived at Leeds in the summer of 2020, joining their Under-23s side from Dutch outfit Feyenoord.

The winger played a bit-part role for the Leeds first team last term, clocking up game time in six Premier League outings, although all from the bench.

Summerville has only one year left on his current deal at Elland Road, while he saw the Whites hierarchy rejecting his request to leave the club in January.

And the Dutchman could be handed an opportunity to exit Leeds again this summer as the Whites’ Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest are interested in snapping him up, along with Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar.

However, Leeds are keen to hold on to the 20-year-old and are in talks with him to sign him on fresh terms.

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch has made it clear that he will give young stars at the club more opportunities next season and he has been impressed by what he has seen from Summerville so far.

It remains to be seen whether Leeds will manage to extend Summerville’s contract soon with the likes of Nottingham Forest looking on with prying eyes.