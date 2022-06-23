West Ham United-linked Tete wants to remain at loan club Lyon for next season, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Following the beginning of the current war in Ukraine, Tete was loaned out to Lyon in March as the Ukrainian league was suspended.

Premier League clubs including Southampton and Leicester City were interested in signing him, but the Football Association did not allow transfers out of the window.

Tete’s loan at Lyon is set to end this month and David Moyes’ West Ham have been linked with the Brazilian winger this summer.

However, Tete himself would like to continue with the French club for next season, which could be a blow to West Ham.

Tete had a dream debut with Lyon, scoring the winning goal within two minutes of coming on, a goal that ended up deciding the match in his team’s favour as they ran out 3-2 winners.

His good form continued as he played nine league matches and in addition to scoring twice he provided five assists, including four in a row to end the campaign.

The winger appears to be happy at Lyon and his willingness to extend his stay could close the door on other sides, including West Ham, signing him.