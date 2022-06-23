West Ham United are not close to completing the signing of Stuttgart star Sasa Kalajdzic despite claims he could be Hammers bounce, according to the Guardian.

The Hammers have followed the progress of the player who is a transfer target for German giants Bayern Munich.

Kalajdzic spent most of the previous season down with illness or injured, but impressed when he did take the field, netting six goals and providing two assists in 15 Bundesliga appearances.

West Ham are linked with the player and it was claimed recently that the Hammers have reached an agreement for the transfer of the striker.

However, West Ham have reached no agreement and are not set to sign the player.

Apart from West Ham, the striker has also been linked with Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

Any club looking to sign the player would have to contend with the might of Bundesliga powerhouses Bayern Munich, who are notorious for plucking the league’s best talents.

Kalajdzic’s contract with Stuttgart runs out next year and if they do not sell him this summer, the German team run the risk of losing him on a free transfer next year.