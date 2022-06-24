Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are both still working on signing Raphinha from Leeds United and next week could be crucial in the player’s future, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Leeds have just agreed to sell Kalvin Phillips to Manchester City for a fee of £42m plus bonuses and are also prepared to sell another star man in Raphinha this summer.

They want £65m for the Brazilian though and so far no club have agreed to fork out such a sum.

Arsenal and Tottenham are continuing to work on snapping Raphinha up and will look to agree a deal with the Whites.

Chelsea also hold an interest, but are prioritising Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling.

Barcelona maintain an interest in Raphinha, but the Camp Nou side are so far quiet in their pursuit.

It is suggested that next week could be crucial in the saga as clubs step up their efforts to take Raphinha away from Elland Road.

Leeds would have been powerless to avoid losing Raphinha had they been relegated, with a release clause in the region of £25m having been due to kick in.

Raphinha’s agent Deco has been in Barcelona for talks with the Catalans this week.