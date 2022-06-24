A host of Newcastle United fringe stars are attracting interest from Championship sides eyeing loan deals, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The St James’ Park outfit want to offload a number of fringe players as they make space for fresh faces, with goalkeeper Nick Pope having arrived this week and defender Sven Botman expected to land next week.

However, attracting buyers has proven difficult, with Championship clubs showing loan interest.

Surplus to requirements stars, including Karl Darlow, Dwight Gayle, Jeff Hendrick and Matt Ritchie are all being eyed by sides from the second tier.

Newcastle may have to forget permanently offloading several players and instead settle for loan exits.

Shot-stopper Darlow clocked eight appearances in the Premier League for the Magpies last season, conceding 15 goals.

Ritchie meanwhile made 18 Premier League appearances last term, while Hendrick spent the second half of last term in the Championship on loan at QPR.

Striker Gayle was handed just 30 minutes of Premier League football at Newcastle last season, appearing against Watford, Wolves, Manchester United, Chelsea, Leicester City, Norwich City and Arsenal.