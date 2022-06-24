Roma’s interest in Tottenham Hotspur defender Joe Rodon has not led to anything concrete regarding a move to Italy for the player, according to football.london.

The Welsh defender is one of the players Tottenham are prepared to listen to offers for in the summer transfer window.

Rodon made just one start in the Premier League last season and made just two more appearances towards the end of the season from the bench.

He has been linked with a move to Roma, where former Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is an admirer of the young centre-back.

However, the claims of interest from Tottenham are yet to yield anything concrete for the defender this summer.

The Roma boss likes him and could consider signing the Welsh defender in the ongoing transfer window.

But for the moment no concrete approach has been made and Spurs still waiting for clubs to make an offer for Rodon.

If the defender secures a loan move away from Spurs he is likely to sign a new deal before leaving.