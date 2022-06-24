Hoffenheim sporting director Alexander Rosen has admitted that the future of West Ham United and Newcastle United target David Raum depends on how the transfer market develops, although his side would love to keep him.

Raum signed a new deal at Hoffenheim in January that will see him stay at the club until the summer of 2026, but his future is still under the scanner.

The left-back is on the transfer radar of West Ham and Newcastle, both sides looking for reinforcements in the backline while German giants Borussia Dortmund are also keen on him.

Hoffenheim sporting director Rosen made it clear that his would love to keep Raum in the ranks but admitted his future at the club depends on how the transfer market develops, given that his side are known for being a selling club.

“Of course, we would like to keep David”, Rosen told a press conference, when asked about Raum.

“At the end of the day, it depends on the market.”

Rosen added that his club are well versed in the art of dealing with transfers and stressed they will have a strong squad regardless of what decision they will take on Raum’s future.

“But the composure we have in dealing with such topics [transfer interest in Raum] is what sets us apart.

“Whatever the decision, we’re in a good position and will have a strong squad.”

Raum is claimed to be preferring a move to Dortmund, but it is understood that they need to offload players before they will be in a position to be able to sign him.