Paris Saint-Germain would not loan Newcastle United target Hugo Ekitike back to Reims if they sign the forward this summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Ekitike has been a Newcastle target since January and the club have an agreement worth €46m in place with Reims to sign the forward in the ongoing transfer window.

However, Newcastle are struggling to finalise a deal with the player and have been left frustrated by his agents dragging their feet in negotiations.

Another source of annoyance for Newcastle is his agents offering Ekitike around Europe and PSG are amongst the clubs who are exploring signing him.

The French champions are considering signing the young striker and they already have a plan for him if they manage to sign land him.

It has been claimed that the Parisians would have no plan to loan the forward back to Reims if he signs for them.

Ekitike is admired within PSG and he would be part of the squad next season if a deal can be agreed.

His representatives have also held talks with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich over a potential deal.

Newcastle remain interested but are sounding out alternatives given the current impasse.