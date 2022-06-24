Tottenham Hotspur have made an enquiry about PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo, who is also a target for Leeds United, according to Sky Sports News.

The 23-year-old played 47 times in all competitions for the Phillips Stadion outfit, scoring 21 goals and registering 15 assists in the 2021/22 season.

The left winger, who can play all across the frontline, signed a contract extension in January that will keep him in Eindhoven until the summer of 2026, necessitating a big fee to get his signature.

The Netherlands international was called up by Louis van Gaal for the recent round of Nations League fixtures against Belgium, Poland and the double-header versus Wales.

The race for the winger is heating up, with Spurs making an enquiry about the Leeds target, who had previously registered on the radar of north London rivals Arsenal.

Tottenham are currently well-stocked in the attacking third, with Gakpo’s preferred position currently taken by joint Premier League Golden Boot winner Heung-Min Son.

Leeds suffered last season with Patrick Bamford out for lengthy spells due to injury and now might end up losing last season’s top-scorer Raphinha.

Gakpo will have his eye on a place in the final 26 for the plane ride to Qatar for the World Cup, with Van Gaal making it clear to the winger that he needs to play regularly for consideration, a factor that will play a part in where he plays next season.