Stefan de Vrij’s agents have spoken to Manchester United and Chelsea about the Inter defender, but there are no offers on the table at the moment from the duo.

De Vrij made 30 appearances for Inter during the 2021/22 season in Serie A as the Nerazzurri lost the Scudetto to San Siro rivals AC Milan.

The Netherlands international will see his contract with the Nerazzurri expire next summer and is being linked with the exit door.

De Vrij’s representatives have spoken about the 30-year-old with both the Red Devils and Chelsea, but neither club have as yet made an offer for the centre-back, according to Italian daily Tuttosport.

Both clubs are in the market for defensive reinforcements this summer and Inter may have to sell the experienced defender now to avoid losing him for free next summer.

Chelsea have lost Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger to La Liga clubs, with Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso also linked with moves back to their homeland.

New Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag is looking to sign new central defenders as part of his Old Trafford rebuild.

De Vrij, who won the Scudetto with Inter in the 2020/21 season, is looking for a new challenge and it remains to be seen if England will be his next destination.