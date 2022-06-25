Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has been in touch with Chelsea target Ousmane Dembele in his bid to keep the Frenchman at the Nou Camp.

Dembele will be out of contract next week and so far he is yet to agree to sign a new deal with the Catalan giants.

The negotiations are moving ahead as Barcelona are not willing to meet the winger’s salary demands and Dembele is also not interested in lowering his expectations.

This impasse has led clubs such as Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain to hold talks with the player’s representatives over a free transfer.

But according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Xavi is not giving up and he has been in contact with the player to personally convince him to stay at Barcelona.

The Barcelona coach does not want to lose a player of his quality, especially with no guarantees that Barcelona will have the funds to properly replace him.

Dembele also wants to stay at Barcelona but he does not want to bring down his demands.

Xavi is hopeful that a compromise will be agreed upon for Dembele to sign a new contract and continue at the Nou Camp.

However, for the moment there is no meeting scheduled between the player’s camp and Barcelona.