Chelsea have set a similar asking price for both Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta, who are wanted at Barcelona this summer.

Alonso has a year left on his contract and is keen to move on from Chelsea, with Barcelona being his preferred destination.

Chelsea extended Azpilicueta’s contract just before sanctions were imposed on their previous owner Roman Abramovich this year, but he also wants to move on this summer.

Both players are wanted at Barcelona and the Catalan giants are keen to get the two deals over the line.

However, according to Catalan daily Sport, Chelsea have put an asking price of €13m on each of the two Spaniards for a move this summer.

Thomas Tuchel is ready to sell Alonso and the player has been keeping the other offers at bay as he wants to join the Catalan giants.

And Barcelona are looking to negotiate the price down for a player who will be available on a free transfer next summer.

A move for Azpilicueta is more complicated as Tuchel wants to keep him as he believes the Spaniard has more to give.

Chelsea would only agree to sell if their asking price of €13m is matched by one of his suitors.

Azpilicueta has already told Tuchel that he wants to leave and is ready to put in a transfer request if necessary.