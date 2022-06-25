Crystal Palace have pressed the accelerator in their pursuit of Lens star Cheick Doucoure and want to close a deal to take him to Selhurst Park quickly.

Doucoure played every Ligue 1 match he was eligible for last season and impressed for the French outfit, where he came through the youth ranks.

The midfielder made 34 league appearances last season, scoring one goal, while registering four assists and Crystal Palace are eager to sign him this summer.

Manager Patrick Vieira’s side have had an offer turned down by the French club for the midfielder but still the Eagles are pressing ahead.

Crystal Palace have sped up in their chase for the midfielder and want the deal to be concluded quickly, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

Recently the Eagles intensified discussions with the French club but there has been no agreement reached so far.

The deal is not straightforward as Lens are also in discussion with other clubs over the midfielder, but with Crystal Palace accelerating recently it signals their intent to bring him in through the door.

Lens have set a price of €20m on the midfielder and it remains to be seen if the Eagles are able to sign him.