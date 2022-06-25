West Ham United have put a contract offer forward to Jesse Lingard’s representatives as they look to lure him to the London Stadium, according to Sky Sports News.

Lingard is a free agent next week as his contract at Manchester United is due to expire.

He shone on a loan spell at West Ham and Hammers boss David Moyes wants him back at the club to add to his attacking options.

Lingard scored nine goals in 16 outings for West Ham and the club have now put a contract offer to his representatives.

The Hammers will hope that Lingard will want to return to the London Stadium.

The attacker is likely to have a number of options on the table due to his free agent status.

It remains to be seen whether he will want to return to West Ham, but he is likely to be keen to make sure he is featuring on a regular basis wherever he goes.

Lingard managed just 355 minutes of Premier League football for Manchester United over the course of last season and scored twice.