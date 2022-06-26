AC Milan will work over the coming days to understand what is needed to put a deal in place for Charles De Ketelaere, who wants to join the Rossoneri instead of Leeds United.

Leeds have zeroed in on the Club Brugge attacking midfielder as they prepare to offload Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha.

The Whites are claimed to see De Ketelaere as a bright prospect and want to take him to Elland Road, with a fee of around €40m having been floated.

AC Milan have had the player on their radar for some time however and De Ketelaere is keen to join the Rossoneri.

The Italian champions were, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, initially concerned when Leeds showed interest in the Belgian, but are now reassured that he wants to join them.

De Ketelaere is currently on holiday and while he is away AC Milan will attempt to understand the outlines of a deal by touching base with the player’s representatives in the coming days.

The Italians feel a deal worth up to €40m is possible, especially as they will not be signing Newcastle United bound Sven Botman.

AC Milan would instead make do with a low-cost option in defence and a loan elsewhere, in order to bring in De Ketelaere.