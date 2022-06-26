RB Leipzig are not expected to sell a player to Leeds United whilst a dispute over Jean-Kevin Augustin is outstanding, amid the Whites showing interest in Tyler Adams.

The Yorkshire giants are keen on Adams as they look to replace Manchester City bound Kalvin Phillips and Leipzig do want to sell the American this summer.

They are looking for a fee of €20m for the midfielder, but a switch to Leeds is not something they would like to sanction.

According to German magazine Kicker, Leipzig are not expected to do any transfer business with Leeds as long as their dispute with the Whites over striker Augustin is unresolved.

Leipzig took Leeds to the Court of Arbitration for Sport after the Whites refused to pay €21m to sign Augustin on a permanent basis following a loan spell.

Leeds feel the extended season in the summer of 2020 meant the clause lapsed, something Leipzig do not agree with.

The case has been with the Court of Arbitration for Sport for three months and it is far from clear when there will be a verdict.

Leipzig would prefer to sell Adams to a club other than Leeds, with whom the transfer dispute has been raging for around two years.

Augustin joined Swiss side FC Basel earlier this summer.