Sampdoria are unwilling to meet Tottenham Hotspur’s financial demands to loan Bryan Gil and are looking at other options.

The Serie A side have shown interest in taking the winger to Italy on loan for next season and have touched base with Tottenham to try to do a deal.

They are now though looking at other options after being quoted a price they feel is too high as a loan fee.

Tottenham want, according to Italian outlet SampNews24.com, in the region of €3m to let Gil move to Sampdoria for 12 months.

Sampdoria believe the cost is too high, especially as they still need to reduce the size of their squad.

As such, Sampdoria are now looking at other options.

While they still rate Gil, any deal would appear to rest on Tottenham rethinking their financial demands for the Spanish winger.

Gil spent the second half of last season back in Spain on loan at Valencia.

The winger is not in Antonio Conte’s plans for the forthcoming campaign and Tottenham are prepared to loan him out again.