Juventus and Roma are expected to hold fresh talks over a deal for Tottenham Hotspur target Nicolo Zaniolo this week.

Zaniolo is heavily linked with leaving Roma in the ongoing window with the club prepared to let him go amidst interest from foreign and domestic quarters.

Serie A giants Juventus are keen on snapping up the winger, while Tottenham managing director of football Fabio Paratici has already enquired about the possibility of taking him to London.

But Spurs are facing strong competition for Zaniolo’s signature from Juventus, who are continuing contacts with Roma, although the Italian duo are far apart in their current valuation of the player.

Roma are seeking around €60m for their star while the Bianconeri are open to paying €40m in addition to bonus payments.

And according to Turin based daily Tuttosport, the hierarchies of the Serie A duo are expected to hold a fresh round of talks this week to discuss Zaniolo’s future.

Juventus were prepared to offer some of their stars in a cash plus player deal for Zaniolo, but Roma are not interested.

Tottenham remain keen on Zaniolo, and it remains to be seen whether Juventus accelerating to try to find an agreement with Roma sparks them into renewed action.