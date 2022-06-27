Newcastle United’s move to sign striker Hugo Ekitike from French side Reims is all but dead, according to the Daily Mail.

The Magpies chased the young hitman in the January transfer window, but despite agreeing a deal to take him to St James’ Park could not convince the player to make the move.

Eddie Howe still wants Ekitike in through the door and Newcastle have a deal in place with Reims once again.

Tempting Ekitike to make the move has again been tough though, with his agents continuing to offer him to other clubs.

It is suggested that Newcastle feel that the demands of the striker’s agents were “ridiculous” and they are now prepared to move on to other striker targets.

Ekitike has a number of suitors and is still expected to move on from Reims this summer.

French champions Paris Saint-Germain have emerged as a potential option for Ekitike and the club would not look to loan him out.

And barring a late twist in the saga, it appears Ekitike will not be playing his football at Newcastle next season.